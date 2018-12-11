Best Cash Back Bonus Card of 2018
- No annual fee
- NEW OFFER: $200 online cash rewards bonus after you spend at least $500 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn 1% cash back on every purchase, 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 3% on gas for the first $2,500 in combined grocery/wholesale club/gas purchases each quarter
- No changing categories and no expiration on rewards
- 0% Introductory APR for 12 billing cycles for purchases AND for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then, 15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR. 3% fee (min $10) applies to balance transfers
- Get a 10% customer bonus every time you redeem your cash back into a Bank of America® checking or savings account
- If you're a Preferred Rewards client, you can increase that bonus to 25% - 75%
- Easily add your Mastercard® credit card to any digital wallet for a simple, secure, and convenient way to pay online, in-app, and in-store
Greg Go is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on US News & World Report, Business.com, and Yahoo! Finance.
Like many news outlets our publication is partly supported by ad revenue paid by companies whose products appear on our site. This revenue may affect the location and order in which products appear. But revenue considerations never impact the objectivity and integrity of our editorial reviews. Due to time constraints we do not review all products in a given category.
Our reviews are based on objective data-driven evaluations from our world-class data analysts with degrees and honors from top programs such as NYU, Arizona State University, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Columbia University, and Wharton.
Bottom Line:
- $200 sign-up bonus offer -- New online exclusive.
- 3% on gas, 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs.
- No annual fee.
The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card’s new $200 bonus offer is the best bonus deal I’ve seen in my ten years of reviewing credit cards for Yahoo, US News, and Wise Bread.
If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $500 in the first 90 days of opening the account -- that’s like earning 40% back on the first $500! This is one of the easiest-to-earn bonuses. Many other cards require 6 times more spend for similar bonuses.
Looking to make a big purchase? Save a fortune with this card’s generous 0% intro APR for the first 12 billing cycles. (After that, a variable APR of 15.24%-25.24% applies.) Now you don’t have to wait to take advantage of great deals you see online.
Families and commuters will love this card’s 3% cash back on gas and 2% back on grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined purchases in those categories per quarter). 1% unlimited cash back is available for all other purchases.
There’s also an additional 10% bonus if you deposit your cash back to an active Bank of America® checking or savings account. If you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards client, you could increase that bonus 25-75%.
The Downsides of This Card
If you have missed a few payments this year, or are close to maxing out your credit cards, you will not qualify for this deal.
Who Should Get This Card
Bank of America Cash Rewards is a great fit for most people -- who doesn’t love an easy $200 bonus, 0% interest for a year, and no annual fee?
The high 3% and 2% back on gas and groceries are almost unheard of for a no annual fee credit card. Bank of America Cash Rewards pretty much blows its leading competitors out of the water (see comparison chart).
This is why I’ve personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up.
» Click here to learn more about the $200 bonus offer.
Bank of America Cash RewardsEditor’s Pick
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card