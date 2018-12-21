Best Cash Back Bonus Card of 2018

Greg Go is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on US News & World Report, Business.com, and Yahoo! Finance. Advertiser Disclosure



3% on gas, 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs.

No annual fee.

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card’s new $200 bonus offer is the best bonus deal I’ve seen in my ten years of reviewing credit cards for Yahoo, US News, and Wise Bread.

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $500 in the first 90 days of opening the account -- that’s like earning 40% back on the first $500! This is one of the easiest-to-earn bonuses. Many other cards require 6 times more spend for similar bonuses.

Looking to make a big purchase? Save a fortune with this card’s generous 0% intro APR for the first 12 billing cycles. (After that, a variable APR of 15.24%-25.24% applies.) Now you don’t have to wait to take advantage of great deals you see online.

Families and commuters will love this card’s 3% cash back on gas and 2% back on grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined purchases in those categories per quarter). 1% unlimited cash back is available for all other purchases.

There’s also an additional 10% bonus if you deposit your cash back to an active Bank of America® checking or savings account. If you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards client, you could increase that bonus 25-75%.

The Downsides of This Card

If you have missed a few payments this year, or are close to maxing out your credit cards, you will not qualify for this deal.

Who Should Get This Card

Bank of America Cash Rewards is a great fit for most people -- who doesn’t love an easy $200 bonus, 0% interest for a year, and no annual fee?

The high 3% and 2% back on gas and groceries are almost unheard of for a no annual fee credit card. Bank of America Cash Rewards pretty much blows its leading competitors out of the water (see comparison chart).

This is why I’ve personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up.

Bank of America Cash Rewards Editor’s Pick Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card Annual Fee $0 $0 Bonus Offer $200 $150 0% Intro APR 12 months 15 months 3% gas cash back Yes No 2% cash back on groceries Yes No Extra bonus for existing bank customers Yes (up to 25% - 75%) No 100% U.S. Based Customer Service Yes No Our pick Apply Now