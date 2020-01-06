Best Cash Back Bonus Card of 2020

Greg Go is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on US News & World Report, Business.com, and Yahoo! Finance.

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card’s $200 bonus offer and 3% cash back is the best deal I’ve seen in my ten years of reviewing credit cards for Yahoo, US News, and Wise Bread. (See comparison chart)

If you sign up online today you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $1,000 in the first 90 days of opening the account — that’s like earning 20% back on the first $1,000!

Looking to make a big purchase or balance transfer? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. It's like taking a 15 month vacation from paying interest.

The card offers an insane 3% cash back on your choice of six categories and 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases. These are the categories that you can choose to earn 3%:

Online Shopping

Drug Stores

Dining

Travel

Gas

Home Improvement

You choose the category you want to get 3% cash back for, and it stays on that category until you change it. Unlike other high cash back cards, there is no monthly activation required, and the categories don’t rotate. You can change the category once per calendar month.

The 3% for online shopping is the best in the industry. It applies to all online retailers. I already have this credit card and I love getting 3% back each time I shop online.

I also like the 3% back for drugstores, which is perfect for families that buy a lot of household goods and medication. Around summer time I’ll be taking advantage of the 3% gas for road trips and travel bookings.

Up to 5.25% Cash Back

Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards clients earn an extra 25%-75% bonus rewards. As a long time Bank of America and Merrill Lynch customer, I’m excited about getting up to 5.25% cash back on an online purchase, and at least 1.75% on other purchases.

Who Should Get This Card

Bank of America Cash Rewards is a great fit for most people — who doesn’t love a $200 bonus, 0% interest for over a year, and no annual fee?

The high 3% cash back on online shopping, drug stores, dining, travel, furniture, or gas is unheard of for a no annual fee credit card. Bank of America Cash Rewards pretty much blows its leading competitors out of the water (see comparison chart).

This is why I’ve personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up.

Bank of America Cash Rewards Capital One® Quicksilver®

Editor’s Pick Annual Fee $0 $0 Bonus Offer $200 $150 3% cash back on online shopping, drug stores, dining Yes No 2% cash back on groceries Yes No Extra bonus for existing bank customers Yes (up to 25% - 75%) No 100% U.S. Based Customer Service Yes No Our pick Apply Now