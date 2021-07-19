Earn a $200 Bonus With These Cards

 
Greg Go, Updated on July 19, 2021

How does 40% cash back sound?

Probably way too good to be true, right? Wrong!

Below are several options for cash back credit cards that are offering a $200 bonus after spending only $500-$1,000 in the first 3 months. These are some of the easiest bonuses to earn I've seen in years. If you're planning to spend $500-$1,000 over the next 3 months anyway, you might as well pocket a $200 bonus too!

Besides the easy $200 bonus all these cards offer, they also have amazing benefits like No Annual Fee, 15 months 0% Intro APR, and high ongoing cash back rates -- like 1.5% unlimited cash back on all purchases, or up to 3% cash back on online shopping, home improvement, dining, or other categories.

Compare the features to find the best cards for your spending habits, and go get your $200 bonus!

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

We love this card for its ease -- both the ease of earning the $200 bonus, and also the ease of earning unlimited cash back on every purchase. Get a $200 cash back after your first $500 in purchases within 3 months of account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. No rotating categories, or having to choose which stores you want to use this card for. And if you have upcoming big purchases, Quicksilver's 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months can help spread out the cost interest-free (15.49% - 25.49% variable APR after).

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

  • Intro Purchase APR

    0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months

  • Intro BT APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    15.49% - 25.49% (Variable)

  • One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
  • No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
  • 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.49%-25.49% variable APR after that
  • Pay no annual fee or foreign transaction fees
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

This card is best for date night. First, get an easy $200 bonus after just $500 spend in the first 3 months. Then, use it for a night out on the town -- earn 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), and 1% back on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats until January 2023. This card also offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months (15.49%-25.49% variable APR after).

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

  • Intro Purchase APR

    0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months

  • Intro BT APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    15.49% - 25.49% (Variable)

  • Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
  • Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases. Plus, earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through January 2023
  • No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
  • 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.49% - 25.49% variable APR after that
  • No foreign transaction fee
  • No annual fee
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Best for shopping online. Even though the spend requirement for the $200 bonus is $1,000 within the first 90 days, we love this card for its high and unique 3% cash back on your choice of 6 catergories: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings. Our favorite category is online shopping since the 3% cash back applies to nearly all online stores. This card is also unique among cash back cards because it offers 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on both purchases and balance transfers made in the first 60 days. (13.99% - 23.99% variable APR after). A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers. If a lot of your spend is online and/or you have a credit card balance to transfer, this card is your best choice on this list.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

  • Intro Purchase APR

    0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases for 15 billing cycles

  • Intro BT APR

    0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

  • Regular APR

    13.99% - 23.99% (Variable)

  • No annual fee
  • $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
  • Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
  • 0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
  • No expiration on rewards
  • If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
  • Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap
  • This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
