Best Cash Back Bonus Cards of 2021

Greg Go is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on US News & World Report, Business.com, and Yahoo! Finance.

#1 Bank of America Cash Rewards

$200 online bonus offer.

online bonus offer. NEW 3% cash back on online shopping, drug stores, travel, dining, home improvement and furniture, or gas. Up to 5.25% for Preferred Rewards clients.

on online shopping, drug stores, travel, dining, home improvement and furniture, or gas. Up to 5.25% for Preferred Rewards clients. Best Intro APR - Stop thinking about interest for over a year.

No annual fee.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card's $200 bonus offer and 3% cash back is one of the best deals I've seen in my years of writing about credit cards for Yahoo, US News, and Wise Bread.

If you apply online today you can receive a $200 online cash bonus after spending only $1,000 in the first 90 days of opening the account - that's like earning 20% back on the first $1,000!

Looking to make a big purchase? This card's long intro period will save you a bundle. It's like taking a 15 month vacation from paying interest.

The card offers an incredible 3% cash back on your choice of six categories and 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases. These are the categories that you can choose to earn 3%:

Online Shopping

Drug Stores

Dining

Travel

Gas

Home Improvement

Online Shopping Drug Stores Dining Travel Gas Home Improvement

You choose the category you want to get 3% cash back for, and it stays on that category until you change it. Unlike other high cash back cards, there is no monthly activation required, and the categories don’t rotate. You can change the category once per calendar month.

The 3% for online shopping is the best in the industry. It applies to all online retailers. I already have this credit card and I love getting 3% back each time I shop online.

I also like the 3% back for drugstores, which is perfect for families that buy a lot of household goods and medication. Around summer time I’ll be taking advantage of the 3% gas for road trips and travel bookings.

Up to 5.25% Cash Back

Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards clients earn an extra 25%-75% bonus rewards. As a long time Bank of America and Merrill Lynch customer, I’m excited about getting up to 5.25% cash back on an online purchase, and at least 1.75% on other purchases.

Who Should Get This Card

Bank of America Cash Rewards is a great fit for most people — who doesn’t love a $200 bonus, 0% interest for over a year, and no annual fee?

The high 3% cash back on online shopping, drug stores, dining, travel, furniture, or gas is unheard of for a no annual fee credit card. Bank of America Cash Rewards pretty much blows its leading competitors out of the water.

This is why I’ve personally been using this card for years and recommend it to all my friends. This combination of features is too good to pass up.

Click here to learn more about the $200 bonus offer and getting 3% cash back on online shopping or call Bank of America at 866-349-6262.

While the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card is a great fit for most folks due to its flexibility and high rewards potential, there are a couple of special categories of rewards that might be better for other very specific backgrounds, like if you have bad credit, no credit history, a student, drive professionally, have a household of 6 people worth of groceries to buy every week, etc. In these situations you might want to check out one of these other cards I've reviewed.

"7 out of 10 of readers who selected a card from this page choose Bank of America's Cash Rewards Card." (i)