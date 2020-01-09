Best, Most Highly Rated Cash Back Card Is Here

Greg Go is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on US News & World Report, Business.com, and Yahoo! Finance.

Our researchers used and analyzed this card for a year. Our Verdict: The Discover it® Cash Back card gave up more than a thousand dollars in cash rewards! That's why it's the highest rated credit card in the marketplace with a 4.8 consumer rating from more than 28,000 reviewers.

Get $1,080 Cash Back

5% bonus cash back categories — You earn 5% cash back on quarterly categories like groceries, drug stores, gas stations, Amazon, restaurants, Walmart.com, Target, wholesale clubs, PayPal, and Uber — up $1,500 spend per quarter ($6,000 per year). You'll need to activate this supercharged cash back option, but you can sign up for 2 quarters at a time with a few quick clicks. All your other purchases get you unlimited 1% cash back.

Double cash back — Discover automatically doubles all the cash back you earn during your first year. For example, if you earned $540 back in your first year, Discover will pay you $1,080 at the end of the year. This means the 5% you're earning gets doubled to 10% cash back!

Up to 10% cash back at Grocery Stores, Walgreens, and CVS until March — These are the 5% cash back categories for the first quarter, where you'll earn big bonus rewards from January to March 2020. Discover doubles your cash at the end of the first year, which means you're getting up to 10% back on all these purchases. It's nice to get rewarded for healthy eating, healthy supplements, and a healthy you.

0% Intro APR for 14 months — Pay no interest until the middle of 2021 for both purchases and balance transfers. A variable rate of 13.49% to 24.49% applies after the intro period.

Award-winning U.S. based customer service — Discover has won the JD Power credit card satisfaction study 5 out of the last 6 years. This is unsurprising given that they are the only bank offering 100% U.S. based customer service.

Decision in under two minutes — Our researchers were able to get a response in under two minutes from Discover's application page.

How We Came Up With the $1,080 Figure

You can earn $300 cash back by maxing out your 5% categories. You can also earn another $240 from just regular spending*. The $300 and $240 adds up to $540, but remember, Discover will double your cash back earned so you’re getting $1,080 your first year.

Our researchers used this card for a year and found that it was very easy to max out the 5% categories.

Qualify With Average to Excellent Credit

You can qualify for these low rates and high value rewards with average to excellent credit, typically a credit score of 670 or higher. It's the only card we know of that doesn't reserve their best benefits for those perfect people with perfect credit.

Express Yourself With Free Customized Designs

When you first apply, you’ll be offered 9 designs. We picked green, our favorite color.

Discover it® Cash Back Apply in minutes. Card Design Please choose your card design.

(click to see more designs at Discover application page)

After you become a member, you can choose from over 150 designs for free.

Who Should Get This Card

This is a great card for anyone who wants to earn massive cash back bonuses and avoid paying interest until the middle of 2021. See rates & fees.

When you pile on other great features — free FICO® Credit Score, no late fee on first late payment, no penalty APR on any late payments, no over limit fees, and no foreign transaction fees – then this card becomes my pick for best cash back card of 2020.

*Based on data published by Statista Group in a research report titled, "Average Annual Household Expenditure In The United States From 2010-2018."