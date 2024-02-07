3x Reward Card With Insane Bonus

$200 cash redemption value bonus is an incredible deal on a no annual fee card.

Bottom Line: Earn unlimited 3x points on restaurants, gas stations , travel, phone plans, and more! Plus 1x on other purchases.

on restaurants, , travel, phone plans, and more! Plus on other purchases. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that’s a $200 cash redemption value.

when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first - that’s a cash redemption value. You must select "Apply Now" to take advantage of this specific offer.

Generous Intro APR on purchases.

$0 Annual Fee.

The Wells Fargo AutographSM Card’s offer is one of the largest welcome bonus we’ve seen for a no annual fee credit card.

Getting $200 cash redemption value for your first $1,000 in spend — that’s like getting 20% in cash rewards!

3x Rewards on Gas, Travel, Restaurants etc, No Cap!

This first-class card offers unlimited 3x points on gas, travel, restaurants, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus, earn unlimited 1x points on other purchases. There’s very few cards out there offering unlimited 3x points on such timely categories – this is almost unheard of for a no annual fee card.

And unlike most other rewards cards, there are no spending caps, rotating categories, or activations required.

This Card is Loaded With Insane Features

Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Enjoy 0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening, then 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable APR after.

My Wells Fargo Deals : An easy way to earn additional cash rewards (as statement credit) while you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using this card.

: An easy way to earn additional cash rewards (as statement credit) while you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using this card. Luxury Travel Perks : Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world’s most intriguing and prestigious properties.

: Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world’s most intriguing and prestigious properties. No Annual Fee or Foreign Transaction Fee.

Bottom line: Who Should Get This Card?

With a first-class bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value and unlimited 3x points on great categories like gas, restaurant, travel, etc, this card is for anyone who loves a great bargain. It is a simple card — no messy rotating categories and rewards do not expire. This level of insanely high bonus is almost unheard of for a $0 annual fee card.

This is a fantastic deal that we would recommend to our own friends and family, hands down.

Ready to earn a huge bonus?

» Click here to apply for the Wells Fargo AutographSM card