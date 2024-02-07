3x Reward Card With Insane Bonus

ADVERTISEMENT: PRODUCTS FROM OUR PARTNERS
$200 cash redemption value bonus is an incredible deal on a no annual fee card.
$200 welcome bonus & great unlimited categories.
The Wells Fargo AutographSM Card’s offer is one of the largest welcome bonus we’ve seen for a no annual fee credit card.
Getting $200 cash redemption value for your first $1,000 in spend — that’s like getting 20% in cash rewards!
This first-class card offers unlimited 3x points on gas, travel, restaurants, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus, earn unlimited 1x points on other purchases. There’s very few cards out there offering unlimited 3x points on such timely categories – this is almost unheard of for a no annual fee card.
And unlike most other rewards cards, there are no spending caps, rotating categories, or activations required.
With a first-class bonus worth $200 in cash redemption value and unlimited 3x points on great categories like gas, restaurant, travel, etc, this card is for anyone who loves a great bargain. It is a simple card — no messy rotating categories and rewards do not expire. This level of insanely high bonus is almost unheard of for a $0 annual fee card.
This is a fantastic deal that we would recommend to our own friends and family, hands down.
Ready to earn a huge bonus?
If you have poor credit or are younger with less credit history, you cannot qualify for great deals featured on this page. These credit card bonuses require excellent credit. If you have poor credit or little credit history, a rewards credit card may not be the right choice. You may want to first look into ways to improve your credit.
Wise Bread has worked with many organizations to help educate the public about credit and finance. Our experts have served as keynote speakers at the Society of Financial Educators Conference; co-hosted the New York Times' American Express Small Business Forum; contributed material to Citi's financial literacy community; and presented as a keynote speaker at Chase's Women in Leadership Conference.
The Wells Fargo AutographSM bonus is pretty hard to beat. But if you already have this card, here are two other options for your consideration.
If you are carrying a big balance right now, you could potentially save a ton of money by transferring your balance to this card. This card offers a stellar 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
Thinking of making a big purchase? The extra long intro APR period of 15 billing cycles allows you to enjoy your purchases interest free for over a year. Such a long Intro APR period is almost unheard of for a no annual fee cash back card offering a hefty welcome bonus.
After making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening, you will earn a $200 cash rewards bonus. This is quite a nice bonus for a card that’s already saving you a bundle on interest. Unlike some of the other cards we reviewed on this page, this card doesn’t offer any special bonus categories. However, it makes up for it with a solid 1.5% cashback on all purchases. If you dislike keeping track of rotating categories this may be the card for you.
The Customized Cash Rewards card also offers an attractive Intro APR deal. You get 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%.
With interest rates going up constantly, this is a good time to do a balance transfer if you carry a balance on other high interest credit cards. Instead of paying your current bank hundreds or even thousands in interest why not put that money in your own pocket? To sweeten the deal, this no annual fee card also offers $200 cash rewards bonus when you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
With the Customized Cash Rewards card you can also earn 3% cash back in one category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter, then earn 1%. This is a great card for people who can keep track of their spend categories.
The Wells Fargo AutographSM is one of the best deals I've seen in my many years of writing about credit cards for Yahoo, US News, and Wise Bread.
» Apply Now! Start Earning a Bonus Worth $200 in Cash Redemption Value and 3x Bonus on Popular Categories!
This card is a slam dunk choice for earning a massive bonus and unlimited rewards.
0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening
N/A
20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR