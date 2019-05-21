Pay 0% Interest Until Nearly 2021

Greg Go is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on US News & World Report, Business.com, and Yahoo! Finance. Advertiser Disclosure



Credit cards are now offering some of the longest 0% intro APR offers ever — you can avoid paying interest for nearly two years.

If you are currently paying a high interest rate on a balance or you plan to make a large purchase, now is the best time to save on interest for up to 18 months with these balance transfer credit cards.

BankAmericard® credit card Apply Now at Bank of America’s secure site (1,608) Intro APR for 18 billing cycles

No annual fee

No penalty APR ® credit card offers 0% intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases and balance transfers (balance transfer must be made within the first 60 days). Then, a variable 15.24% - 25.24% APR applies. This card has no penalty APR, which means a late payment won’t raise your interest rate. Learn more » BankAmericardcredit card offers 0% intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases and balance transfers (balance transfer must be made within the first 60 days). Then, a variable 15.24% - 25.24% APR applies. This card has no penalty APR, which means a late payment won’t raise your interest rate.

HSBC Gold Mastercard® credit card Apply Now at HSBC’s secure site (1,249) 0% intro APR for 15 months

No annual fee

Late fee waiver ® credit card offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 14.24%, 20.24% or 25.24% will apply. This card also has a late fee waiver and no penalty APR. ( Learn more » HSBC Gold Mastercardcredit card offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 14.24%, 20.24% or 25.24% will apply. This card also has a late fee waiver and no penalty APR. ( See rates & fees

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now at Bank of America’s secure site (1,463) Intro APR for 12 billing cycles

No annual fee

$200 bonus offer ® Cash Rewards credit card offers 0% intro APR for 12 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. Then, a variable APR of 16.24% - 26.24% applies. Earn a $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening. Learn more » Bank of AmericaCash Rewards credit card offers 0% intro APR for 12 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. Then, a variable APR of 16.24% - 26.24% applies. Earn a $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening.

Discover it® Cash Back Apply Now at Discover’s secure site (1,462) 0% intro APR for 14 months

No annual fee

Intro offer: unlimited CashBack Match™ your first year ® Cash Back offers 0% intro APR for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 14.24% to 25.24% applies. This card automatically doubles the cash back you earn with the card at the end of your first year. Plus, earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate. ( Learn more » Discover itCash Back offers 0% intro APR for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 14.24% to 25.24% applies. This card automatically doubles the cash back you earn with the card at the end of your first year. Plus, earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate. ( See rates & fees

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card Apply Now at Capital One’s secure site (450) 0% intro APR for 15 months

No annual fee

Intro offer: $150 bonus ® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 16.24% - 26.24% applies. This card also offers 1.5% cash back and a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Learn more » Capital OneQuicksilverCash Rewards Credit Card offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 16.24% - 26.24% applies. This card also offers 1.5% cash back and a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now at Chase’s secure site (258) 0% intro APR for 15 months

No annual fee

Intro offer: 3% cash back ® offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 17.24%-25.99% applies. You can also earn 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. That’s up to $600 cash back. After that, earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Learn more » Chase Freedom Unlimitedoffers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 17.24%-25.99% applies. You can also earn 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. That’s up to $600 cash back. After that, earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

