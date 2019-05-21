Pay 0% Interest Until Nearly 2021
Stop paying interest for nearly 2 years with these super long 0% APR balance transfer cards.
Greg Go is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on US News & World Report, Business.com, and Yahoo! Finance.
Like many news outlets our publication is partly supported by ad revenue paid by companies whose products appear on our site. This revenue may affect the location and order in which products appear. But revenue considerations never impact the objectivity and integrity of our editorial reviews. Due to time constraints we do not review all products in a given category.
Our reviews are based on objective data-driven evaluations from our world-class data analysts with degrees and honors from top programs such as NYU, Arizona State University, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Columbia University, and Wharton.
Credit cards are now offering some of the longest 0% intro APR offers ever — you can avoid paying interest for nearly two years.
If you are currently paying a high interest rate on a balance or you plan to make a large purchase, now is the best time to save on interest for up to 18 months with these balance transfer credit cards.
BankAmericard® credit card
- Intro APR for 18 billing cycles
- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
HSBC Gold Mastercard® credit card
- 0% intro APR for 15 months
- No annual fee
- Late fee waiver
Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card
- Intro APR for 12 billing cycles
- No annual fee
- $200 bonus offer
Discover it® Cash Back
- 0% intro APR for 14 months
- No annual fee
- Intro offer: unlimited CashBack Match™ your first year
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
- 0% intro APR for 15 months
- No annual fee
- Intro offer: $150 bonus
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- 0% intro APR for 15 months
- No annual fee
- Intro offer: 3% cash back
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
