Pay 0% Interest Until Nearly 2021

by Greg Go - Last updated May 21, 2019

Greg Go - May 23, 2019

Greg Go is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on US News & World Report, Business.com, and Yahoo! Finance.

Credit cards are now offering some of the longest 0% intro APR offers ever — you can avoid paying interest for nearly two years.

If you are currently paying a high interest rate on a balance or you plan to make a large purchase, now is the best time to save on interest for up to 18 months with these balance transfer credit cards.

BankAmericard® credit card

(1,608)
  • Intro APR for 18 billing cycles
  • No annual fee
  • No penalty APR
BankAmericard® credit card offers 0% intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases and balance transfers (balance transfer must be made within the first 60 days). Then, a variable 15.24% - 25.24% APR applies. This card has no penalty APR, which means a late payment won’t raise your interest rate. Learn more »

HSBC Gold Mastercard® credit card

(1,249)
  • 0% intro APR for 15 months
  • No annual fee
  • Late fee waiver
HSBC Gold Mastercard® credit card offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 14.24%, 20.24% or 25.24% will apply. This card also has a late fee waiver and no penalty APR. (See rates & fees) Learn more »

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

(1,463)
  • Intro APR for 12 billing cycles
  • No annual fee
  • $200 bonus offer
Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card offers 0% intro APR for 12 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. Then, a variable APR of 16.24% - 26.24% applies. Earn a $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening. Learn more »

Discover it® Cash Back

(1,462)
  • 0% intro APR for 14 months
  • No annual fee
  • Intro offer: unlimited CashBack Match™ your first year
Discover it® Cash Back offers 0% intro APR for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 14.24% to 25.24% applies. This card automatically doubles the cash back you earn with the card at the end of your first year. Plus, earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate. (See rates & fees) Learn more »

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card

(450)
  • 0% intro APR for 15 months
  • No annual fee
  • Intro offer: $150 bonus
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 16.24% - 26.24% applies. This card also offers 1.5% cash back and a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Learn more »

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

(258)
  • 0% intro APR for 15 months
  • No annual fee
  • Intro offer: 3% cash back
Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then, a variable APR of 17.24%-25.99% applies. You can also earn 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. That’s up to $600 cash back. After that, earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Learn more »

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

